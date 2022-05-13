India report: Indian Prime Minister calls for WHO reforms at COVID-19 summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for WHO reforms at the 2nd global COVID-19 summit

Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Varanasi court allows survey of premises, retains court commissioner

Taj Mahal case: Allahabad High Court dismisses an appeal seeking to set up a fact-finding committee and to open 22 rooms on the Taj Mahal's premises

Inflation surges to 7.8 per cent in April, the highest in eight years

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Fa cebook and Twitter

















READ MORE Australian permanent residency tougher for international students: report





