India report: Indian Prime Minister calls for WHO reforms at COVID-19 summit

Mr Narendra Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris, on May 4, 2022. Source: AAP Image/Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM

Published 13 May 2022 at 3:22pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 12/05/2022

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for WHO reforms at the 2nd global COVID-19 summit
  • Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Varanasi court allows survey of premises, retains court commissioner
  • Taj Mahal case: Allahabad High Court dismisses an appeal seeking to set up a fact-finding committee and to open 22 rooms on the Taj Mahal's premises
  • Inflation surges to 7.8 per cent in April, the highest in eight years  
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

