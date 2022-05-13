India report: Indian Prime Minister calls for WHO reforms at COVID-19 summit

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for WHO reforms at the 2nd global COVID-19 summit
- Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Varanasi court allows survey of premises, retains court commissioner
- Taj Mahal case: Allahabad High Court dismisses an appeal seeking to set up a fact-finding committee and to open 22 rooms on the Taj Mahal's premises
- Inflation surges to 7.8 per cent in April, the highest in eight years
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
