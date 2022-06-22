SBS Hindi

India report: Tribal leader, former minister named as candidates for Presidential elections

Draupadi Murmu

Draupadi Murmu has been named as a candidate for the India's Presidential Elections which is slated for July 18. Source: Getty Images/Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times

Published 22 June 2022 at 4:30pm, updated 24 June 2022 at 4:15pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 22/06/2022

  • Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announces Draupadi Murmu as a candidate for the upcoming Indian Presidential elections 
  • India's main opposition Congress Party names former minister Yashwant Sinha as a candidate for the Presidential elections.
  • Indian politician Eknath Shinde claims support of 40 lawmakers as Shiv Sena rebels move to the north-eastern Indian state of Assam
  • Congress stages protest as Enforcement Directorate questions its senior party leader Rahul Gandhi for the fifth day
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

