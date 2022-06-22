India report: Tribal leader, former minister named as candidates for Presidential elections

Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announces Draupadi Murmu as a candidate for the upcoming Indian Presidential elections

India's main opposition Congress Party names former minister Yashwant Sinha as a candidate for the Presidential elections.

Indian politician Eknath Shinde claims support of 40 lawmakers as Shiv Sena rebels move to the north-eastern Indian state of Assam

Congress stages protest as Enforcement Directorate questions its senior party leader Rahul Gandhi for the fifth day

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





