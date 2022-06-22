India report: Tribal leader, former minister named as candidates for Presidential elections

- Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announces Draupadi Murmu as a candidate for the upcoming Indian Presidential elections
- India's main opposition Congress Party names former minister Yashwant Sinha as a candidate for the Presidential elections.
- Indian politician Eknath Shinde claims support of 40 lawmakers as Shiv Sena rebels move to the north-eastern Indian state of Assam
- Congress stages protest as Enforcement Directorate questions its senior party leader Rahul Gandhi for the fifth day
