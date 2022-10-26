SBS Hindi

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves after arriving at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, after returning from Buckingham Palace where he was formally appointed to the post by Britain's King Charles III. Source: AP / Frank Augstein/AP/AAP Image

Published 26 October 2022 at 10:06pm
Listen to this latest SBS Hindi news from India. 26/10/22

  • BJP and opposition leaders clash over the election of Rishi Sunak as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
  • Mallikarjun Kharge officially takes over as Congress chief
  • Environment Minister Gopal Rai says Delhi's post-Diwali air quality is the best in five years.
  • Farmers' leader Tikait threatens to start a 'major movement' if Bihar Chief Minister doesn't bring back the Mandi system to ensure grain sales and MSP.
  • Views of the partial solar eclipse seen in various Indian cities
  • Cyclone Sitrang brings heavy rainfall across India's north-east
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/hindi/en/article/indian-australians-hail-rishi-sunaks-historic-appointment-as-new-british-pm/k0zu0p3p0

‘Moment of pride’: Indian Australians hail Rishi Sunak's 'significant' appointment as British PM

Victorian Premier lights Diyas at first state Diwali reception

‘It breaks down barriers’: Why these Australian politicians are embracing the saree

