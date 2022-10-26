India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

- BJP and opposition leaders clash over the election of Rishi Sunak as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
- Mallikarjun Kharge officially takes over as Congress chief
- Environment Minister Gopal Rai says Delhi's post-Diwali air quality is the best in five years.
- Farmers' leader Tikait threatens to start a 'major movement' if Bihar Chief Minister doesn't bring back the Mandi system to ensure grain sales and MSP.
- Views of the partial solar eclipse seen in various Indian cities
- Cyclone Sitrang brings heavy rainfall across India's north-east
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/hindi/en/article/indian-australians-hail-rishi-sunaks-historic-appointment-as-new-british-pm/k0zu0p3p0
‘Moment of pride’: Indian Australians hail Rishi Sunak's 'significant' appointment as British PM