Highlights Travellers from Australia to India can get an exemption from 14 days hotel quarantine

Negative COVID test report from Australian healthcare is valid in India

Get all the information from the Air India website

Prithvi Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, was looking forward to his return to India after he completed his studies in Australia.





Due to border closures and limited flights to India, he couldn’t go back on time.





He finally managed to get an Air India ticket a few days back under the Vande Bharat Mission, an initiative by the Indian government.













"My visa was about to expire and with each passing day, I was getting worried about how I would go back to India. I am thankful to the Government of India that helped us to reach home under the Vande Bharat Mission in difficult times," says Prithvi.

READ MORE Vande Bharat Mission flights announced between Australia and India for October

Prithvi's return ticket was arranged, and while researching about the quarantine arrangements, he found information on how to get an exemption from 14 days hotel quarantine.





"I found this information on the Air India website that if a COVID test conducted in Australia is negative, then I do not need 14 days of hotel quarantine in India. It said the report should not be more than 96 hours old," explains Prithvi.





With COVID-19 cases still on the rise in India, Prithvi says an exemption from hotel quarantine is a big relief.





"After I reached India, the COVID test report was checked by the airport authorities, after which I spent 14 days at home in quarantine," says Prithvi.





Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO Know how to get hotel quarantine exemption in India SBS Hindi 08/10/2020 11:11 Play

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus



