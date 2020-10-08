Know how to get hotel quarantine exemption in India

Prithvi travelled to India by Air India's Vande Bharat Mission

Prithvi Patel got 14 days hotel quarantine exemption in India. Source: Sbs Hindi

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

An Indian international student who recently travelled on a Vande Bharat Mission flight to India from Australia shares how he got an exemption from hotel quarantine.

Highlights
  • Travellers from Australia to India can get an exemption from 14 days hotel quarantine
  • Negative COVID test report from Australian healthcare is valid in India
  • Get all the information from the Air India website
Prithvi Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, was looking forward to his return to India after he completed his studies in Australia.

Due to border closures and limited flights to India, he couldn’t go back on time.

He finally managed to get an Air India ticket a few days back under the Vande Bharat Mission, an initiative by the Indian government. 



"My visa was about to expire and with each passing day, I was getting worried about how I would go back to India. I am thankful to the Government of India that helped us to reach home under the Vande Bharat Mission in difficult times," says Prithvi.
READ MORE

Vande Bharat Mission flights announced between Australia and India for October

Prithvi's return ticket was arranged, and while researching about the quarantine arrangements, he found information on how to get an exemption from 14 days hotel quarantine. 

"I found this information on the Air India website that if a COVID test conducted in Australia is negative, then I do not need 14 days of hotel quarantine in India. It said the report should not be more than 96 hours old," explains Prithvi. 

With COVID-19 cases still on the rise in India, Prithvi says an exemption from hotel quarantine is a big relief.

"After I reached India, the COVID test report was checked by the airport authorities, after which I spent 14 days at home in quarantine," says Prithvi.

Listen to the podcast: 
LISTEN TO
know how to get a hotel quarantine exemption image

Know how to get hotel quarantine exemption in India

SBS Hindi

08/10/202011:11
READ MORE

पढ़ाई का तनाव और रोज़गार की कमी, अंतरराष्ट्रीय छात्रों पर दोहरी मार

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Please check the relevant guidelines for your state or territory: 
NSW,
 
Victoria
Queensland
Western Australia
South Australia
Northern Territory
ACT
Tasmania


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Recommended for you

Virus Outbreak India Tourists

Australia issues travel alert for India; warns citizens about changing COVID rules

11:06
Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

Indian students

Visa update : Work hours capped for foreign students, extended post-study work rights for eligible courses

08:03
parent1.jpg

Over 140,000 waiting for parent visas as processing time balloons

India: Lockdown In 30 States UTs Of India After Covid-19 Cases Near 500-Mark, Toll Rises To 10

'Hassle-free travel': No RT-PCR test required before travelling to India

AUBURN POLICE STATION SHOOTING

32-year-old Indian man allegedly shot dead in Sydney by police

iskon3.jpg

Third Hindu temple vandalised in Melbourne after India demands swift action

bsm3.JPG

'ECTA will boost Indian exports': India eyes opportunities in Australia’s chemical industry

Latest podcast episodes

Strong winds fan Vic bushfires.

SBS Hindi News 18 March 2023: Warnings issued for bushfires in multiple Australian states amid a heatwave

mrs c v n.jpg

Rani Mukherji starrer 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' reveals real-life story of migrant mother

International Court Ukraine War Putin

Arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes

A Tomahawk missile launch from a US Navy destroyer 

SBS Hindi News 17 March 2023: Australia to buy up to 220 US Tomahawk missiles