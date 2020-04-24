SBS Hindi

Need help with food, shelter, rent? Helpdesk set up to connect those in need with organisations providing help

Volunteers at the Mahasangh Helpdesk

Published 24 April 2020 at 1:13pm, updated 24 April 2020 at 1:25pm
By Kumud Merani
Mahasangh Helpdesk COVID-19 is a helpdesk facilitating the needs of people facing hardship during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Highlights
  • The Mahasangh Helpdesk COVID-19 is a facilitator connecting help seekers to help providers.
  • Their online registration is available across all the states.
  • Help seekers need to specify particular assistance they need.
Numerous organisations and individuals have stepped up to help people facing hardships during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now a helpdesk has been set up to connect people affected by COVID-19 with people providing help. 

"The aim is to connect people with specific needs to the organisations closest to them," says Arunesh Seth, a representative and strategist for the Mahasangh helpdesk.

“We have hired this helpdesk from the Indian Support Center and the helpdesk is operational in Sydney, Adelaide and the Gold Coast. Being online the assistance is accessible from anywhere," Mr Seth shares.

The Mahasangh Helpdesk COVID -19 was established more than three weeks ago, Mr Seth says.

"We have outlined the kind of help and services that can be provided. This connects help seekers to help providers closest to their area.

"Those requiring assistance can fill in the form online by going to the link: Indiansupportcenter.org.au/Covid-19-support

"Registration can be done from anywhere at any time. Their phone service is available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm," he says.

The service is free and the Indian Support Center can be contacted
here


