In this bulletin:





Victorian government provides $50 million for the domestic manufacturing of mRNA vaccine technology.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty in the death of George Floyd.

India sees the biggest daily spike with nearly 300,000 covid cases and more than 2000 deaths.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli asks citizens to follow coronavirus protocols.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





