Piers Festival - Celebrating the contribution of migrants in Australia

Speaking with Anita Barar, General Manager of MAV Andy Miller tells, " We are proud to bring Sikh representation from Shepparton. The group would display the old Martial Art, would educate and display the Turban tying and also a fun activity to write your name in Punjabi language."











Turban tying routine being performed by Shapparton Sikh Community. Source: Kamaldeep Singh





He adds that the Saptaswara school of Carnatic music is presenting selection of songs , would add rhythm and melody.





Festival has the mix of sounds, music, and dance activities which would add fun to any age group.





There will be shows of migrants in What Happened At The Pier forum; The Pilgrim puppet show by Astrid Mend; storytelling with Howard Goldenberg; weaving workshop with Vicki Kinai; poetry workshop with Myron Lysenko; historical tours with Janet Bolitho; and the International Teahouse to sample tea and coffee from across the world in the friendly, relaxed Gatehouse.





Along with this would be the poetry readings; face painting; song, dance and craft workshops; hoop performances and workshop; the fabulous Red Mo the Pirate; Port Phillip Eco Centre info and activities; art and craft stalls; the Melbourne Poets Union and film screenings of Reading The Wind and Australias Maltese Falcon. And the food from around the globe would be available too.











Due to the weather forecast for Sunday 9 April (very high winds, hail, storms) the venue has been shifted from Pier to South Bank Town Hall.





NEW VENUE: South Melbourne Town Hall, Level 1, 208-220 Bank Street, South Melbourne





***

































