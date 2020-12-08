Indian farmers have gathered in large number near Delhi demanding the government of India repeal three new laws allowing the private sector to operate in the agricultural sector through e-commerce and electronic trading platforms beyond the specific trade areas.





Highlights:

Advertisement

Many Indians living in Australia have protested in support of farmers of India.

Indian farmers are protesting against three new laws brought by the Indian government.

The Indian government says these laws are in favour of the farmers.

Many farmer unions in India have described these laws as anti-farmers and are demanding making a minimum support price (MSP) and state procurement of crops a legal right among other things.





Listen to the podcast here:

LISTEN TO Protest outside Sydney Cricket Ground in support of Indian farmers SBS Hindi 08/12/2020 08:29 Play







Indians living in different parts of the world have shown their support to the farmers' demands.





Protests in support of farmers

Some Australian-Indians have taken to the streets in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and other cities around Australia.





On Sunday some raised slogans and banners in support of Indian farmers after the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and Australia.





Protesters outsider Sydney Cricket Ground Source: Gaurav Vaishnava/SBS





Ruben Singh, one of the protesters, says the Indian government's new laws are in favour of large corporations and not the farmers.





"The Indian government is saying these laws are in favour of the farmers, but in reality, they favour private large companies. That's my understanding and general perception too."





He said people from all walks of life belonging to all age groups are involved in protests in different parts of Australia.





Protesters outsider Sydney Cricket Ground Source: Gaurav Vaishnava/SBS





"This is absolutely wrong to say that only Punjab farmers are protesting. Here in Australia, people from Haryana to Hyderabad are with us. Farmers from 17 states are present on the Delhi border."





What are the new laws?

The Indian government has passed three bills:





Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020





According to the Indian government's gazette, this act is "to provide for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services and sale of future farming produce at a mutually agreed remunerative price framework fairly and transparently and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.





The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020





The Indian government says the new legislation will create an ecosystem where farmers and traders will enjoy the freedom of choice of sale and purchase of agri-produce.





"It will also promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade and commerce outside the physical premises of markets notified under State Agricultural Produce Marketing legislations," the government said in a statement.





The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020





According to the Indian government, this act is to "provide for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services and sale of future farming produce at a mutually agreed remunerative price framework in a fair and transparent manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."





Protesters outsider Sydney Cricket Ground Source: Gaurav Vaishnava/SBS





What government of India says:

India's lower house of the parliament Lok Sabha passed the bills on 20 September 2020. Indian Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar clarified that the procurement at Minimum Support Price would continue, which is one of the main concerns of protesting farmers.





"Assurance for this has been given by Hon'ble Prime Minister himself, rate of MSP has been increased considerably during 2014-2020 and MSP for coming Rabi season will be announced in the coming week. The Union Agriculture Minister said that full protection has been ensured to farmers in these legislations," Mr Tomar said in a statement.





Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has hailed these laws.





"The recently passed farm laws have created new possibilities for farmers and have opened new doors for farmers. The demands of the farmers that had continued for several decades have now been fulfilled. Most of the political parties have agreed to the demands of farmers at some point. The laws have been passed after a detailed discussion in Parliament," Mr Modi said while addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.





Protesters outsider Sydney Cricket Ground Source: Gaurav Vaishnava/SBS





Support for the new laws outside India

Many Indians living in Australia believe the farmers' protests are not serving the right purpose.





Sydney-based Arunesh Seth says the noise around these protests is harming the real cause of uplifting the status of Indian farmers.





"What is the condition on the ground? Farmers are dying by suicide. So the farmers have this opportunity to uplift their status through these laws," he said.





"Now, it can be discussed how these laws can be used to bring more benefits to them. But their voice is suppressed under the noise of the agitations. Media, politicians and other segments are speaking, and the small farmers are not being heard."





Mr Seth says nobody is coming up with any solution.





"They say, repeal these laws. So what should replace them? Nobody is answering this," said Mr Seth.





Protesting farmer groups have called for a Bharat Bandh (All India shutdown) in support of their demands.















