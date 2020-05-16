Rare coronavirus-linked syndrome in children spikes overseas but unlikely in Australia

The Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue and pink, cultured in the lab Source: AAP
Published 16 May 2020 at 4:31pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Australian health officials have sought to calm parents worried their children may be affected by a rare condition related to COVID-19. United States authorities have issued warnings after three children died in New York, while cases have also been reported in the United Kingdom, Italy and France. So far Australia has no reported cases.
