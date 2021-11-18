'Reusing shows entrepreneurial spirit,' says Veena Sahajwalla, NSW Australian of the Year

Highlights Ms Sahajwalla is founding director of Centre for Sustainable Materials Research and Technology

She launched the world's first e-waste micro-factory in 2018: UNSW

Engineers Australia honoured her as a 'Centenary Hero' for her work in 2019: UNSW

Prof Sahajwalla said the award is a recognition to those working in the field of recycling in Australia.





"Recycling has become an important topic worldwide and this award will inspire new generations to research and work in this sector," Prof Sahajwalla told SBS Hindi.





Prof Sahajwalla received the award on 15 November.





Prof Sahajwalla said she draws her inspiration from people in India, where she grew up before going to the US for higher studies.





"I used to visit Mumbai markets with my mother as a child. I noticed how people without a formal degree could fix anything (electronics, gadgets etc.) and make them reusable," Prof Sahajwalla said.





"People wouldn't just throw out those things until they become entirely replaceable. I was impressed with their entrepreneurial spirit," she added.





Prof Sahajwalla decided to convert her passion for recycling products into her career. She is the founding director of the Centre for Sustainable Materials Research and Technology (SMaRT) at UNSW Sydney.





"I couldn't believe I was nominated, let alone win the title of the 2022 NSW Australian of the Year. It is such a privilege to receive this award, and to live, work and have a family in Australia," Prof Sahajwalla said.





"I am so passionate about my work and team at the UNSW SMaRT Centre, where we have been pioneering the science of micro recycling and developing new 'waste to product' technologies."











Professor Sahajwalla launched the world's first e-waste micro-factory in 2018. The following year, she set up her plastics micro-factory, which the UNSW has described as a 'recycling technology breakthrough'.





The NSW government appointed her the inaugural director of the Circular Economy Innovation Network and Engineers Australia honoured her as a 'Centenary Hero' for her work in 2019, according to the UNSW.





