Safety Measures - know your threats at home!

Published 3 February 2014 at 4:24pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 11:36am
By Jitarth Jai Bhardwaj
Source: SBS
This Free, fun interactive workshop is to help students and new migrants.Its main focus is to know about possible threats of violence at home (domestic & family violence included) and how they can help themselves or a friend. It will also have opportunities to ask questions Anonymously.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj Talks to Ms Suhasini Seelan
