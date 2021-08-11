SBS Hindi News 11 August 2021 : With 20 new COVID-19 cases, Melbourne’s lockdown extended till 19th August

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS Hindi News 11 August 2021 : With 20 new COVID-19 cases, Melbourne’s lockdown extended till 19th AugustPlay10:23SBS HindiOther ways to listen Source: Darrian Traynor/Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.04MB)Published 11 August 2021 at 6:55pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Queensland records four new locally acquired cases linked to known outbreaks; NSW records 344 new locally acquired cases, with at least 65 in the community while infectious and morePublished 11 August 2021 at 6:55pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSREAD MORE‘Relax travel restrictions first,’ says Indian community as ex-PM Abbott leaves for Delhi to boost trade tiesREAD MOREIndian-Australian mother reunites with son after two yearsAdvertisementREAD MOREPetition to consider migrants' parents as 'immediate family' tabled in Australian parliamentListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.ShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह