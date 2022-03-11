SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 11 March 2022: Labor senator Kimberley Kitching is being remembered for her advocacy work

Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching

Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, June 15, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 11 March 2022 at 6:34pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Police Officer, Zachary Rolfe found not guilty of the murder of Indigenous teenager Kumanjayi Walker in 2019; Tributes continue to flow for Victorian Labor Senator Kimberly Kitching, dead at 52; In India, PM Modi lauded the party workers and thanked voters after a thumping victory in the four states and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

