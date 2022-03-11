SBS Hindi News 11 March 2022: Labor senator Kimberley Kitching is being remembered for her advocacy work

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Police Officer, Zachary Rolfe found not guilty of the murder of Indigenous teenager Kumanjayi Walker in 2019; Tributes continue to flow for Victorian Labor Senator Kimberly Kitching, dead at 52; In India, PM Modi lauded the party workers and thanked voters after a thumping victory in the four states and more news.
Published 11 March 2022 at 6:34pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
