SBS Hindi News 12th July 2021: NSW announces 112 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Published 12 July 2021 at 7:11pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria and South Australia on alert after traveler found Covid positive in NSW; Novak Djokovic wins his 20th Grand Slam and more.

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Latest podcast episodes
Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure
India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics
SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing
मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह