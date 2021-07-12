SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 12th July 2021: NSW announces 112 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Young people urged to get vaccinated in Sydney-NSW

People are seen queued to receive their vaccination at the NSW Vaccine Centre at Homebush Olympic Park in Sydney Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Published 12 July 2021 at 7:11pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria and South Australia on alert after traveler found Covid positive in NSW; Novak Djokovic wins his 20th Grand Slam and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

