SBS Hindi News 13 April 2022: Labor is not planning a review to increase the Jobseeker rate

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese Source: AAP

Published 13 April 2022 at 6:35pm, updated 13 April 2022 at 8:47pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest bulletin: Labor reveals it won't plan a review to increase the jobseeker rate; A 70-year-old man has died while waiting for treatment at a hospital in regional Victoria; India recorded increase in COVID-19 cases and more news.

