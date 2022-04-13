SBS Hindi News 13 April 2022: Labor is not planning a review to increase the Jobseeker rate

Published 13 April 2022 at 6:35pm, updated 13 April 2022 at 8:47pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest bulletin: Labor reveals it won't plan a review to increase the jobseeker rate; A 70-year-old man has died while waiting for treatment at a hospital in regional Victoria; India recorded increase in COVID-19 cases and more news.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.