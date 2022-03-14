SBS Hindi News 14 March 2022: PM Morrison hints at tax cuts as cost of living goes up in Australia

Published 14 March 2022 at 6:36pm, updated 14 March 2022 at 11:55pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison flags tax relief in the forthcoming budget as cost of living rises in the country; Ukraine requests NATO to implement a 'no-fly zone' over it repeatedly; Australian squad promises a pacey day on the third day of second Karachi Test match and more news.
