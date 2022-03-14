SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 14 March 2022: PM Morrison hints at tax cuts as cost of living goes up in Australia

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media on the Central Coast of New South Wales

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Published 14 March 2022 at 6:36pm, updated 14 March 2022 at 11:55pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison flags tax relief in the forthcoming budget as cost of living rises in the country; Ukraine requests NATO to implement a 'no-fly zone' over it repeatedly; Australian squad promises a pacey day on the third day of second Karachi Test match and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

