SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 15 August 2021: With Four more deaths, NSW records 415 COVID-19 cases

SBS Hindi

Greater Sydney and surrounding regions are in lockdown until at least August 28 and the NSW Hunter will be locked down for a week as health authorities battle to contain an outbreak of the virulent Delta strain.

Vaccination Centre Homebush Sydney Source: AAP Image/David Gray

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 August 2021 at 6:11pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: One million extra doses of Pfizer due to arrive in Australia tonight; Two new locally acquired cases in ACT, and zero in QLD and more.

Published 15 August 2021 at 6:11pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
READ MORE

‘Relax travel restrictions first,’ says Indian community as ex-PM Abbott leaves for Delhi to boost trade ties



READ MORE

Indian-Australian mother reunites with son after two years

Advertisement


READ MORE

Petition to consider migrants' parents as 'immediate family' tabled in Australian parliament



Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह