SBS Hindi News 15 August 2021: With Four more deaths, NSW records 415 COVID-19 cases

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS Hindi News 15 August 2021: With Four more deaths, NSW records 415 COVID-19 casesPlay09:11SBS HindiOther ways to listen Vaccination Centre Homebush Sydney Source: AAP Image/David GrayGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (16.84MB)Published 15 August 2021 at 6:11pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: One million extra doses of Pfizer due to arrive in Australia tonight; Two new locally acquired cases in ACT, and zero in QLD and more.Published 15 August 2021 at 6:11pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSREAD MORE‘Relax travel restrictions first,’ says Indian community as ex-PM Abbott leaves for Delhi to boost trade tiesREAD MOREIndian-Australian mother reunites with son after two yearsAdvertisementREAD MOREPetition to consider migrants' parents as 'immediate family' tabled in Australian parliamentListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.ShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह