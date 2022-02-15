SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 15 February 2022: United Nations is calling for a diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine

SBS Hindi

A tank takes part in a military exercise

A tank takes part in a military exercise Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 February 2022 at 6:14pm, updated 15 February 2022 at 6:30pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Nurses and midwives across New South Wales walk off the job during a state wide strike over staff shortages in public hospitals; The UN Secretary general hold talks with Ukraine and Russia's foreign leaders; Indian cricketer Mithali Raj becomes the first ODI captain to score 5000 plus runs in women’s cricket and more news.

Published 15 February 2022 at 6:14pm, updated 15 February 2022 at 6:30pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

COVID-19: How to help your school going child with rapid antigen test?

Advertisement


READ MORE

Three doses is the new definition of being fully vaccinated for people in Australia



READ MORE

Koala now listed as endangered in eastern Australia



 

 

[

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'