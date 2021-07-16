SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 16 July 2021: Victoria and NSW on high alert in lockdown

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian Source: AAP

Published 16 July 2021 at 7:05pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: More than 12 million Australians around the country are in lockdown, as Victoria and NSW try to control Delta variant outbreaks; Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur tests positive for COVID-19, forcing him out of the Tokyo Olympics; In India, National Award winner Surekha Sikri passed away the age of 75 and more news

