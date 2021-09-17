SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 17 September 2021: First vaccination target reached in Melbourne

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Gives COVID-19 Update

Daniel Andrews announces 'moderate easing' of restrictions in Melbourne Source: Getty Images

Published 17 September 2021 at 5:43pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales announces a trial home quarantine plan; Victoria has recorded 510 new local COVID-19 cases, as the state passes its target of 70 per cent first dose vaccination; Indian Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi's birthday is celebrated as 'service and dedication' by the BJP party and more news

