SBS Hindi News 17 September 2021: First vaccination target reached in Melbourne

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales announces a trial home quarantine plan; Victoria has recorded 510 new local COVID-19 cases, as the state passes its target of 70 per cent first dose vaccination; Indian Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi's birthday is celebrated as 'service and dedication' by the BJP party and more news
Published 17 September 2021 at 5:43pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
