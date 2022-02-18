SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 18 February 2022: The prime minister and opposition leader take their election bids to the Northern Territory

The Katherine River southeast of Darwin, Northern Territory

The Katherine River southeast of Darwin, Northern Territory Source: AAP

Published 18 February 2022 at 6:25pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Paediatricians call for Australian children to be a top priority in the country's pandemic recovery plans; The A-C-T joins New South Wales and Victoria in winding back coronavirus restrictions; India expresses displeasure over Singapore PM’s remarks on criminal records of Indian MPs and more news ...

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Pink Stumps Day: Indian community cricket teams raise funds for breast cancer awareness

'Culturally diverse victim-survivors of family violence often charged falsely': report



Russia-Ukraine tensions: Expert explains India's 'difficultly' in siding with Russia or the US



