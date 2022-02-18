SBS Hindi News 18 February 2022: The prime minister and opposition leader take their election bids to the Northern Territory

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Paediatricians call for Australian children to be a top priority in the country's pandemic recovery plans; The A-C-T joins New South Wales and Victoria in winding back coronavirus restrictions; India expresses displeasure over Singapore PM’s remarks on criminal records of Indian MPs and more news ...
Published 18 February 2022 at 6:25pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
