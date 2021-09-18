SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 18 September 2021: France recalls its ambassador to Australia over submarine snub

A nuclear submarine underwater Source: Getty

Published 18 September 2021 at 5:17pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales reports another six coronavirus deaths and Victoria one; Protesters clash with police at anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne; France recalls its ambassador to Australia over submarine snub; India administered a record more than 2.5 crore doses of COVID vaccine on a single day (September 17) and more news

