SBS Hindi News 19 August 2021: With 681 new COVID-19 cases, NSW extends regional restrictions

Published 19 August 2021 at 6:10pm
Presented by Vikas awana

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Lockdown affecting NSW's regional areas extended until 28 August; Victoria records surge in case numbers and marks 200th day of lockdown during pandemic and more.

'Relax travel restrictions first,' says Indian community as ex-PM Abbott leaves for Delhi to boost trade ties

Indian-Australian mother reunites with son after two years

Petition to consider migrants' parents as 'immediate family' tabled in Australian parliament

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह