SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 19 August 2021: With 681 new COVID-19 cases, NSW extends regional restrictions

SBS Hindi

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian arrive for a COVID-19 press conference

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian arrive for a COVID-19 press conference Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2021 at 6:10pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Lockdown affecting NSW's regional areas extended until 28 August; Victoria records surge in case numbers and marks 200th day of lockdown during pandemic and more.

Published 19 August 2021 at 6:10pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
READ MORE

‘Relax travel restrictions first,’ says Indian community as ex-PM Abbott leaves for Delhi to boost trade ties



READ MORE

Indian-Australian mother reunites with son after two years

Advertisement


READ MORE

Petition to consider migrants' parents as 'immediate family' tabled in Australian parliament



Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह