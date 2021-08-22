SBS Hindi News 22 August 2021: NSW again breaks daily case record by registering 830 COVID-19 cases

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS Hindi News 22 August 2021: NSW again breaks daily case record by registering 830 COVID-19 casesPlay11:02SBS HindiOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.23MB)Published 22 August 2021 at 6:01pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India:65 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Victoria, with at least 21 linked to the Shepparton outbreak; Queensland records another day of zero new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and more.Published 22 August 2021 at 6:01pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSREAD MORE‘Relax travel restrictions first,’ says Indian community as ex-PM Abbott leaves for Delhi to boost trade tiesREAD MOREIndian-Australian mother reunites with son after two yearsAdvertisementREAD MOREPetition to consider migrants' parents as 'immediate family' tabled in Australian parliamentListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.ShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह