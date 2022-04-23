SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 23 April 2022: Questions raised over Solomon Islands security pact

Solomon Islands Prime Minister and Chinese Premier

Solomon Islands Prime Minister and Chinese Premier Source: AAP

Published 23 April 2022 at 6:42pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The Labor Party to commit $15 million over three years for community language schools; Questions raised over when the federal government became aware of a draft security pact between China and the Solomon Islands; And in tennis, Australia's Alex de Minaur through to the Barcelona Open semi-finals and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

