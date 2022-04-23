SBS Hindi News 23 April 2022: Questions raised over Solomon Islands security pact

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The Labor Party to commit $15 million over three years for community language schools; Questions raised over when the federal government became aware of a draft security pact between China and the Solomon Islands; And in tennis, Australia's Alex de Minaur through to the Barcelona Open semi-finals and more news.
Published 23 April 2022 at 6:42pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
