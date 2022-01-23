SBS Hindi News 23 January 2022: Omicron wave shows a downward trend in the country as schools prepare to reopen

Published 23 January 2022 at 5:43pm, updated 24 January 2022 at 4:59pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Omicron wave shows a downward trend in Australia as the number of hospitalisations and infections decrease; India begins dress rehearsals for 73rd Republic Day celebrations; Tennis Australia releases statement on Djokovic saga and more.
Published 23 January 2022 at 5:43pm, updated 24 January 2022 at 4:59pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.