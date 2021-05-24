SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 24 May 2021: Victoria reports new Covid-19 cases

Health workers are seen testing people for Covid19 at Royal Melbourne Showgrounds in Melbourne.

Health workers conducting Covid-19 screenings at Royal Melbourne Showgrounds. Source: AAP Image/Luis Ascui

Published 24 May 2021 at 6:30pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of India and Australia: Victoria reports new Covid-19 cases; cyclone Yaas to make landfall on India's eastern coast in two days and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

