SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 26 April 2022: Doctors urge Australians to get flu shots ahead of potentially devastating influenza season

SBS Hindi

Ill woman looking at thermometer.

Ill woman looking at thermometer at home. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 April 2022 at 7:05pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison allays fears that the Coalition is not committed to its net-zero emissions target: Australian doctors voice their concerns over potentially devastating influenza season: The Women's Tennis Association hopes to return to events in China after Peng Shuai situation is resolved and more.

Published 26 April 2022 at 7:05pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 



Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Advertisement
READ MORE

Heated exchange in leaders’ first debate over key issues



READ MORE

Polls reveal potential for hung parliament



READ MORE

Young Indian Australians reflect on ‘importance’ of Anzac Day



 

 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'