SBS Hindi News 26 April 2022: Doctors urge Australians to get flu shots ahead of potentially devastating influenza season

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison allays fears that the Coalition is not committed to its net-zero emissions target: Australian doctors voice their concerns over potentially devastating influenza season: The Women's Tennis Association hopes to return to events in China after Peng Shuai situation is resolved and more.
Published 26 April 2022 at 7:05pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
