SBS Hindi News 28 January 2022: Environment groups criticise a Federal Government funding pledge for the Great Barrier Reef

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Calls for lockdown in Central Australia to avoid a COVID catastrophe in Indigenous communities; Environment groups criticise a Federal Government funding pledge for the Great Barrier Reef; and in sport, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold to return for the World Cup qualifier against Oman after being cleared of COVID-19 and more news.
Published 28 January 2022 at 6:15pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.