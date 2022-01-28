SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 28 January 2022: Environment groups criticise a Federal Government funding pledge for the Great Barrier Reef

SBS Hindi

the Great Barrier Reef

Australia will spend another $1 billion on conserving the Great Barrier Reef, after a UN warning Source: AAP

Published 28 January 2022 at 6:15pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Calls for lockdown in Central Australia to avoid a COVID catastrophe in Indigenous communities; Environment groups criticise a Federal Government funding pledge for the Great Barrier Reef; and in sport, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold to return for the World Cup qualifier against Oman after being cleared of COVID-19 and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Health measures announced for safely returning to school during COVID-19

Advertisement


Migrants at higher risk of beach drownings in Australia



Concession card holders are eligible for free RAT tests



 

