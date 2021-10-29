SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 29 October 2021: Melbourne rejoins the rest of the state of Victoria as restrictions ease to travel to regional Victoria

Federation Square in Melbourne

A general view of Federation Square in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Published 29 October 2021 at 5:39pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Gladys Berejiklian grilled by the New South Wales Independent Commission Against Corruption; More than a third of Victoria's more than 1600 COVID-19 cases are under the age of 20; India reported less than 15K COVID-19 cases with recovery rate at 98.19 per cent and more news

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

