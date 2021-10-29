SBS Hindi News 29 October 2021: Melbourne rejoins the rest of the state of Victoria as restrictions ease to travel to regional Victoria

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Gladys Berejiklian grilled by the New South Wales Independent Commission Against Corruption; More than a third of Victoria's more than 1600 COVID-19 cases are under the age of 20; India reported less than 15K COVID-19 cases with recovery rate at 98.19 per cent and more news
Published 29 October 2021 at 5:39pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
