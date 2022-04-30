SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 30 April 2022: Labor pledges a royal commission into the Robodebt scheme if it wins government

SBS Hindi

The former Labor leader Bill Shorten

The former Labor leader and current Shadow Government Services Minister Bill Shorten Source: AAP

Published 30 April 2022 at 6:49pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Labor promises to launch a royal commission into Robodebt if it wins the election, as the Coalition pledges to lower the cost of medication; Prime Minister Scott Morrison responds to claims China's timing of the Solomons deal announcement is a form of election interference; Security forces deployed after violence in Punjab, India and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

