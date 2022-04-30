SBS Hindi News 30 April 2022: Labor pledges a royal commission into the Robodebt scheme if it wins government

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Labor promises to launch a royal commission into Robodebt if it wins the election, as the Coalition pledges to lower the cost of medication; Prime Minister Scott Morrison responds to claims China's timing of the Solomons deal announcement is a form of election interference; Security forces deployed after violence in Punjab, India and more news.
Published 30 April 2022 at 6:49pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.