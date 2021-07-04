SBS Hindi News 4th July 2021: Mithali Raj becomes highest run-scorer in women's international cricket

Published 4 July 2021 at 6:21pm, updated 4 July 2021 at 6:31pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales records 16 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours; Aged care residents test positive for COVID-19 in New South Wales and more.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.