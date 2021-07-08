SBS Hindi News 8 July 2021: NSW Police to launch major operation in Sydney as state records 38 new local COVID-19 cases

Published 8 July 2021 at 6:56pm, updated 8 July 2021 at 7:01pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales has recorded 38 news cases on Thursday and the state police are preparing for a major operation to ensure compliance with COVID-19 public health orders; Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced further support for people in Sydney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expended his cabinet.
