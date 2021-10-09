SBS HINDI News 9 October 2021: Victoria registers 1,965 new corona cases, Mildura enters lockdown

Published 9 October 2021 at 6:32pm, updated 9 October 2021 at 6:37pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria records the highest ever daily tally for an area in Australia of 1,965 coronavirus cases; India registers the lowest number of active cases in 205 days and more.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.