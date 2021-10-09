SBS Hindi

SBS HINDI News 9 October 2021: Victoria registers 1,965 new corona cases, Mildura enters lockdown

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley address the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Victoria has reported 1420 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley address the media during a press conference in Melbourne. Source: AAP Image/James Ross

Published 9 October 2021 at 6:32pm, updated 9 October 2021 at 6:37pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Victoria records the highest ever daily tally for an area in Australia of 1,965 coronavirus cases; India registers the lowest number of active cases in 205 days and more.

