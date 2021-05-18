SBS Hindi

Sikh community disappointed over religious ceremonial knives ban at schools

A representative image of a Sikh kirpan

A representative image of a Sikh kirpan. Source: SBS

Published 18 May 2021 at 6:26pm, updated 18 May 2021 at 6:31pm
By Catalina Florez
Presented by Vikas awana
The New South Wales government's decision to ban religious ceremonial knives at schools from Wednesday has been labelled knee-jerk and disappointing by the Sikh community. The decision follows an alleged stabbing incident at Glenwood High School in Sydney's northwest almost two weeks ago. A 14-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old with a kirpan.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

