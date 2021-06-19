Sydney gets its 'Little India,' but only for six months

Highlights Parramatta council to promote parts of Harris Park as ‘Little India’

Campaign to be run on a six-month trial basis

Initial proposal to promote all of Harris Park as ‘Little India’ was met with objection from locals

The City of Parramatta Council in Sydney’s west will promote three streets in Harris Park as ‘Little India’. According to the council’s statistics, nearly 45 per cent of its population is of Indian ancestry.





The council approved the campaign on 15 June for a trial to be conducted over six months. Harris Park is home to many Indian businesses including eateries and traditional garment shops.





Little India will comprise Marion St, Wigram St, and Station St of Harris Park.





Parramatta council’s Lord Mayor Bob Dwyer said locals already know Harris Park for its authentic Indian cuisine, vibrant cultural events, and celebrations.





“With more than 20 eateries and shops selling everything from colourful saris and glittering arm bangles that will transport you straight to Mumbai, Harris Park, is a little slice of India in western Sydney,” he said.





Members of the Indian community in Harris Park celebrated the announcement on June 16. Source: Supplied by Sanjay Deshwal





However, the process of approval for the Little India campaign wasn’t smooth and it faced opposition from some members of the Harris Park community.





The Parramatta council had floated the idea to promote Harris Park as ‘Little India’ through a council resolution in July last year.











It had set up an informal Little India Reference Group to “position Harris Park as a destination of choice with a unique food and cultural offering to deliver economic, cultural and marketing benefits to local businesses and the City of Parramatta”.





Members of the Indian community in Sydney's Harris Park. Source: Supplied by Sanjay Deshwal





The reference group included councillors, council officers and local businesses.





A summary report submitted by the Parramatta council to its councillors on 15 June showed that the Little India Reference Group met thrice.





“As an outcome of the Reference Group meetings, the use of the name ‘Little India’ to promote Harris Park was discussed, and it was agreed that council consults with Harris Park businesses and community directly to provide feedback regarding the ‘Little India’ proposal from Thursday 4 March 2021 until 9 am on Tuesday 23 March 2021,” the report stated.





Marion, Wigram, and Station streets in Harris Park will be promoted as 'Little India'. Source: Supplied by Parramatta Council





The council then held a face-to-face consultation with 40 businesses and sought community feedback through an online survey, a quick poll and a comment board. They also notified all Harris Park properties (around 2,400) through letterbox drops.





Key findings of the online survey:





67 per cent supported the name ‘Little India’ for all of Harris Park

17 per cent supported the name only for Wigram Street

16 per cent did not support the name ‘Little India’ at all

Key findings of the business consultation:





58 per cent supported ‘Little India’ for all of Harris Park

23 per cent supported ‘Little India’ only for Wigram Street

18 per cent did not support ‘Little India’ at all

3 per cent were unsure

The report revealed a majority of people who participated in a quick poll had supported the proposal.





“While the survey and poll were in favour of the proposal for ‘Little India’ to be used to promote the whole of Harris Park, there was a proportion of people who shared [their] concern over its use for the whole suburb as it did not recognise the multiculturalism and heritage of the area,” the report revealed.





“Taking into account the consultation and community feedback, it is recommended that the use of ‘Little India’ should be limited to a defined trading area of Marion Street, Wigram Street and Station Street East, where the related businesses operate,” the report added.





Councillor Sameer Pandey. Source: Supplied by Sameer Pandey





Parramatta councillors have accepted the recommendations of the report on 15 June.





Councillor Sameer Pandey said the consultation was part of the exercise to gauge what the community felt about the proposal.





“That’s the reason this branding, ‘Little India,’ is a six-month trial. At this stage, it is not something that is forever. It is something the people and businesses wanted. There is a benefit to the wider community,” Cr Pandey told SBS Hindi.





“If Harris Park becomes a [tourist] destination, we will have tourism and investment. It all depends on how the trial goes over the next six months. The report will come back to the council, which will take further decisions,” he added. President of Little India Harris Park Business Association Sanjay Deshwal (Right). Source: Supplied by Sanjay Deshwal





Local Indian businesses are celebrating the council’s decision.





Sanjay Deshwal, president of Little India Harris Park Business Association and a member of the reference group has called this “a victory for the Indian community.”





“The council decision will put Harris Park on the tourist map of Destination NSW and elsewhere. This will increase footfall and benefit local businesses,” Mr Deshwal told SBS Hindi.





“We are confident that after the six-month trial, the council will extend the campaign,” he added.





Parramatta council is due for elections on 4 September.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





