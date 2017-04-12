The Genius of Kishore Kumar and Salil Chowdhury

Just savour the genius of Kishore in this song! - And it was again Kishore and only Kishore who could sing both the female and the mail voices in a duet - the female voice for himself and the male for a villainous looking Pran in Half Ticket. Evidently Lata ji who was supposed to sing in this Salil Choudhry number was late for the recording and a mischievous Kishore offered to sing both the voices!











It was actually Salil Chowdhury, that great music director who said that Dada Burman should take the credit for recognizing the greatness of Kishore when no one else did.





In fact Salil was about to call for Hemant Kumar to sing this great song when Ashok Kumar had to intervene and request Salil to at least give Kishore a chance.





The unemployed hero in this movie-Naurkri, almost became the unemployed singer behind the scenes - but hear this great song picturised on Kishore Kumar from Naukri.











In fact Salil used Kishore in quite a slew of interesting songs.





In Parivar (1956), Kishore had a special appearance at a time when he was the unparallel comic singing star.





One of them - Kunvey mein kud ke mar jaana is the anthem of all lifelong bachelors!





Kunven mein girkar mar jaana...











