SBS Hindi

The Genius of Kishore Kumar and Salil Chowdhury

SBS Hindi

Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar Source: Wikimedia (Fair Dealing)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 4:05pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Let's talk about Kishore Kumar's singing genius in the 50's under the baton of Salil Chowdhury. Kumud Merani in conversation with Raja Venkateswar take you on a journey of old songs that reflect Kishore Kumar's pure genius. Tune In...

Published 12 April 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 4:05pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Just savour the genius of Kishore in this song! - And it was again Kishore and only Kishore who could sing both the female and the mail voices in a duet - the female voice for himself and the male for a villainous looking Pran in Half Ticket. Evidently Lata ji who was supposed to sing in this Salil Choudhry number was late for the recording and a mischievous Kishore offered to sing both the voices!



It was actually Salil Chowdhury, that great music director who said that Dada Burman should take the credit for recognizing the greatness of Kishore when no one else did.

In fact Salil was about to call for Hemant Kumar to sing this great song when Ashok Kumar had to intervene and request Salil to at least give Kishore a chance.

The unemployed hero in this movie-Naurkri, almost became the unemployed singer behind the scenes - but hear this great song picturised on Kishore Kumar from Naukri.



In fact Salil used Kishore in quite a slew of interesting songs.

In Parivar (1956), Kishore had a special appearance at a time when he was the unparallel comic singing star.

One of them - Kunvey mein kud ke mar jaana is the anthem of all lifelong bachelors!

Kunven mein girkar mar jaana...



Follow SBS Hindi's
Facebook Page
.

ALSO LISTEN:

Bhoole Bisre Naghme: Kishore Kumar and Dev Anand in the 50's

Bhoole Bisre Naghme - Part 2 Naushad and Mohamed Rafi

Bhoole Bisre Naghme- Part 1



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023