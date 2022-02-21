SBS Hindi

Tips to help young kids get COVID-19 shots if they are afraid of needles

A pop-up vaccination clinic for children in Melbourne.

A pop-up vaccination clinic for children in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Published 21 February 2022 at 12:38pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Children aged five to eleven are now eligible for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine across Australia. Melbourne-based pediatrician Dr Raj Khillan says many young children may feel anxious about getting the shot, but there are ways to help make needles feel a little less scary. Listen to this podcast to learn how to prepare them for a vaccine.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

