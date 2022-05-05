Treasurers' election debate addresses cost of living and NDIS funding

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Fa cebook and Twitter .





READ MORE Meet the Indian Australian Greens candidates vowing to bring change to Labor-held seats

Advertisement







READ MORE India tops list for Australian visitor visa applications since full border reopening







READ MORE Fasten your seat belts: Tourism Australia teams up with airlines to entice Indian travellers





