Treasurers' election debate addresses cost of living and NDIS funding

A combined image shows (left) Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers in Brisbane on Monday, April 18, 2022 and (right) Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in Melbourne on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch, Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers (L) and federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (R). Source: AAP

Published 5 May 2022 at 2:24pm, updated 5 May 2022 at 2:35pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Natasha Kaul
After the Reserve Bank raised interest rates for the first time in almost 12 years, the economy was again front and center on the campaign trail, putting politicians and mortgage holders on edge. The government says it's international factors that have driven up pressure on inflation and interest rates. But Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is calling Prime Minister Scott Morrison out for his response to the rapidly shifting economic environment.

