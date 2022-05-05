Treasurers' election debate addresses cost of living and NDIS funding

Published 5 May 2022 at 2:24pm, updated 5 May 2022 at 2:35pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
After the Reserve Bank raised interest rates for the first time in almost 12 years, the economy was again front and center on the campaign trail, putting politicians and mortgage holders on edge. The government says it's international factors that have driven up pressure on inflation and interest rates. But Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is calling Prime Minister Scott Morrison out for his response to the rapidly shifting economic environment.
Published 5 May 2022 at 2:24pm, updated 5 May 2022 at 2:35pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.