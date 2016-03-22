When Australian women missionaries wanted to work with Pandita Ramabai in Pune

In the nineteenth century apart from the British Raj, Australia and India were also brought together by those men and women who frequently travelled to and from these two countries for education, business and missionary work.











When these Australian women missionaries came to work and promote Christianity in remote corners of colonial India they felt very happy to meet the Indian Christians, especially women with whom they wanted to be friends.











According to Adelaide based Professor Margaret Allen who has done extensive research on Australian women missionaries in India, both Australian and Indian women were a victim of British colonialism. And therefore knew the value of friendship in understanding each other.











Although, Indian women were not looked up as equals by these Australian missionary women but the picture they presented of Indian women is both positive and beautiful.











amy parsons and pandita ramabai Source: margaret allen










