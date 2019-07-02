Who will be the fourth team in Cricket World Cup semifinals?

Bangladesh have seven points from seven matches and are currently seventh in the World Cup points table while India, with 11 points, are placed second after playing seven games.





England and New Zealand will play their final World Cup group match on Wednesday, each knowing that a win would see them into the semi-finals.





England, after beating unbeaten India by 31 runs in their last encounter, is high on confidence and will eye a semi-final berth.





Vimal Kumar is sports editor with Network 18.





He told SBS Hindi, "New Zealand, who are one point above England and are sitting in third place, has suffered back-to-back setbacks against Pakistan and Australia. Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase."





"If England lose to New Zealand, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh. Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh, who also still have to face India or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose their last match," said Mr Kumar.



