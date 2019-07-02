SBS Hindi

Who will be the fourth team in Cricket World Cup semifinals?

SBS Hindi

Cricket quiz

Indian cricket team Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 July 2019 at 5:49pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Australia is the only team who has secured a place in the semifinals of the World Cup. We tried to find out different combinations for the rest of the three spots.

Published 2 July 2019 at 5:49pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Bangladesh have seven points from seven matches and are currently seventh in the World Cup points table while India, with 11 points, are placed second after playing seven games.

England and New Zealand will play their final World Cup group match on Wednesday, each knowing that a win would see them into the semi-finals.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Source: Facebook


England, after beating unbeaten India by 31 runs in their last encounter, is high on confidence and will eye a semi-final berth. 

Vimal Kumar is sports editor with Network 18.

He told SBS Hindi, "New Zealand, who are one point above England and are sitting in third place, has suffered back-to-back setbacks against Pakistan and Australia. Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase."

"If England lose to New Zealand, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh. Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh, who also still have to face India or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose their last match," said Mr Kumar.

Because both the Asian teams are well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss and a commanding Pakistan victory or Bangladesh wins by big margin, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी