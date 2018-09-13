"Zero and the decimal number system come from India"

The Institute for the Advancement of Vedic Mathematics (IAVM) is a global organization established to promote, disseminate, research and support Vedic Mathematics internationally. It is an international charity registered in the UK.





James Glover is the Founder and Chair at IAVM. A researcher and teacher of Vedic Mathematics for over 35 years, he has led international teacher-training programmes and public courses on the subject. He has written five books and has published numerous papers and articles promoting Vedic Mathematics.





Mr Glover has a long experience of curriculum design for Maths in schools. He is one of the world's leading scholars working in the field of Vedic Mathematics. He told SBS Hindi that Vedic Mathematics is not just useful for children who are bright in Maths but that it's useful for all children because it develops strategic thinking.





"One of the most valued qualities in mathematical training is the ability to think strategically, to look at a problem from different angles and Vedic mathematics is so flexible that it enables that strategic training to be done."





Shortcut to multiply numbers in Vedic Mathematics - Wikimedia/Rahulab260 (C.C. A SA 4.0) Source: Wikimedia/Rahulab260 (C.C. A SA 4.0)





"When you think of mathematics, the system that we have, the nine numbers and the zero, the decimal system and place value, that comes from India. But there is further to go. This system of Vedic Mathematics gives a very strong ability for arithmetic, algebra, and geometry. It has a very powerful computational element."





Swati Dave is a Founder and Trustee at IAVM. She has been an educational and project management consultant with over 20 years of experience in the fields of civil engineering, education, and training. Swati Dave likes working with young minds and strongly believes that educators and parents can work together to make math learning fun for all kids.





"I am an engineer and I already had an interest in mathematics. My real experience with Vedic Mathematics, however, started in 2011. Anyone can learn Vedic Mathematics at any age. We have created this institute so that Vedic mathematics gets the due that it deserves."





















