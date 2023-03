Crolla la Silicon Valley Bank, è possibile un contagio mondiale?

The logo of SPD Silicon Valley Bank in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. In response to the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States, SPD Silicon Valley Bank issued an announcement on March 11, saying that it is a legal person bank registered in China, with a standardized corporate governance structure and an independent balance sheet. (Photo by CFOTO/Sipa USA) Credit: Costfoto/Sipa USA/AAP Image