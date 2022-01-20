Ep.195: Il notiziario di SBS Italian

Italian

** La Therapeutic Goods Administration concede l’approvazione al vaccino Novavax e l’autorizzazione provvisoria a due medicinali orali anti-virali per il COVID-19





** Ricominciano nel Victoria le terapie per la fecondazione in vitro





***





La Therapeutic Goods Administration ha concesso l’autorizzazione provvisoria a due medicinali orali anti-virali per il COVID-19.





Il governo ha acquistato 500.000 dosi di Paxlovid e 300.000 di Lagevrio della Pfizer, che devono essere prese nell’arco di cinque giorni.





La T-G-A ha ribadito che i medicinali non sono un sostituto della vaccinazione.





Il ministro federale della Sanità Greg Hunt ha dichiarato che le medicazioni trattano con efficacia persone con COVID-19 in forme da lieve a moderata, che corrono forti rischi di sviluppare una malattia severa, e potrebbero ridurre gli accessi in ospedale, in terapia intensiva ed il rischio di morte.





Hunt ha dichiarato al programma Sunrise di Channel 7 che le medicazioni dovrebbero arrivare in Australia in poche settimane.





"What they are is they're oral tablets that are anti-viral to be prescribed by GPs (general practitioners) or hospitals, and they help people who have contracted the disease and are most at risk of progressing to serious illness and so it's about helping to prevent that transfer from being mild or moderate to serious."





***





Il vaccino per il COVID-19 Novavax è stato approvato per il suo utilizzo in Australia dalla Therapeutic Goods Administration.





Il vaccino a base proteica verrà amministrato in due dosi a tre settimane di distanza.





L’Australia ha ordinato 51 milioni di Novavax, mentre l’Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation sta prendendo in considerazione la sua introduzione.





Non è stato approvato come richiamo, ma il dottore a capo della T-G-A John Skeritt ha reso noto che è ancora sotto esame.





Il dottore ha dichiarato che il vaccino Novavax ha un’efficacia del 90 per cento contro i sintomi da COVID-19.





"The critical trial data for Novavax was quite impressive. Two separate large clinical trials, which have been published internationally showing over 90 per cent efficacy against symptomatic infection. No strong signals of adverse events, but again, as we do for every COVID vaccine, we have a large team of people focusing on potential adverse events, and whether, for example, the prescribing advice needs to be change."





***





Oggi riprendono nel Victoria le terapie per la fecondazione in vitro, anche se durante l’emergenza sanitaria Codice Marrone rimangono sospese altre operazioni chirurgiche non urgenti.





Dopo aver ricevuto critiche dal settore della fecondazione assistita del Victoria e dalle persone che stanno seguendo una terapia per la fertilità, il premier Daniel Andrews ha dichiarato che il trattamento è stato ripristinato.





"Public health team, the Chief Health Officer (Dr Brett Sutton) has reviewed his advice and the minister's accepted that and been able to make a new decision under the new act to reinstate IVF services. That'll take a couple of days, but those who are already in the system were still receiving mid-cycle, for instance, they were still receiving IVF services. It was about not having new patients come into that system. They'll be able to come into that system from early next week."





Il premier si è inoltre scusato per ogni tipo di stress causato.

English

** The Therapeutic Goods Administration grants approval for the Novavax vaccine and provisional approval to two oral anti-viral treatments for COVID-19





** IVF treatments resume in Victoria





***





The Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted provisional approval to two oral anti-viral treatments for COVID-19.





The government has acquired 500,000 courses of Paxlovid and 300,000 of Pfizer's Lagevrio, which are meant to be taken over five days.





The T-G-A says the medicines are not a substitute for getting vaccinated.





Federal health minister Greg Hunt says the treatments effectively treat people with mild to moderate COVID-19, who have a high risk of progressing to severe disease, and could reduce admissions to hospital and the I-C-U and potential death.





He has told Channel 7's Sunrise program that the treatments should arrive in Australia in a few weeks.





"What they are is they're oral tablets that are anti-viral to be prescribed by GPs (general practitioners) or hospitals, and they help people who have contracted the disease and are most at risk of progressing to serious illness and so it's about helping to prevent that transfer from being mild or moderate to serious."





***





The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in Australia by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.





The protein-based vaccine will be administered in two doses and three weeks apart.





Australia has ordered 51 million doses of Novavax as the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation considers its rollout.





It has not been approved as a booster jab, but T-G-A head Doctor l John Skeritt says this is still under consideration.





He says the Novavax vaccine has 90 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 symptoms.





"The critical trial data for Novavax was quite impressive. Two separate large clinical trials, which have been published internationally showing over 90 per cent efficacy against symptomatic infection. No strong signals of adverse events, but again, as we do for every COVID vaccine, we have a large team of people focusing on potential adverse events, and whether, for example, the prescribing advice needs to be change."





***





IVF treatments resume in Victoria today, but other non-urgent elective surgeries remain on hold throughout the code brown emergency health alert.





After facing criticism from Victorian IVF providers and people undergoing fertility treatment, Premier Daniel Andrews says IVF has been reinstated.





"Public health team, the Chief Health Officer (Dr Brett Sutton) has reviewed his advice and the minister's accepted that and been able to make a new decision under the new act to reinstate IVF services. That'll take a couple of days, but those who are already in the system were still receiving mid-cycle, for instance, they were still receiving IVF services. It was about not having new patients come into that system. They'll be able to come into that system from early next week."





He also apologised for any stress caused.





Report by Peter Theodosiou

