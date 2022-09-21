Ep.230: Roger Federer inondato da omaggi all’annuncio del suo ritiro dal tennis

Italian

Vincitore di 20 titoli del Grande Slam, Roger Federer ha annunciato che uscirà di scena dal tennis dopo la Laver Cup di questo mese.





Advertisement

"To my tennis family, and beyond. Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way, my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you. As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”





Federer è stato funestato negli scorsi anni da diversi infortuni, e ha subito tre operazioni al ginocchio.





Il 41enne ha giocato 1500 partite nel corso di 24 anni e un tempo era considerato quasi intoccabile sulla vetta del tennis mondiale.





Oltre ad aver conquistato questi titoli nei Major, ha anche raggiunto 23 semifinali consecutive nei tornei del Grande Slam e 36 quarti di finale di fila.





Federer ha vinto il suo primo titolo Slam all’età di 21 anni nel 2003, vincendo poi 103 titoli ATP in singolare. 28 titoli Master ATP e sei ATP Finals.





Ha dichiarato di non poter essere più grato di così dell’esperienza che il tennis gli ha concesso negli anni.





"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever could have dreamt and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not at grand slams or on tour. This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything that the tour has given me, but at the same time there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined for much longer than I ever thought possible."





La stella svizzera non ha più giocato dal Wimbledon dell’anno scorso, a seguito del quale ha subito la sua terza operazione al ginocchio.





Federer è ampiamente riconosciuto come uno dei più grandi giocatori di ogni tempo – e ha conservato la posizione di numero uno per un record di 237 settimane consecutive.





Il mondo del tennis e l’intera comunità ha reso omaggio a Federer.





L’australiano Jason Kubler lo ha descritto come il più grande di sempre.





"In my opinion, the best player of all time, you know so. For him to finish a career, it's been the best career ever. So, I'm sure he's happy and you know, you look back and he's won almost, you know, pretty much everything you can win, so. Yeah, I'm happy that, you know, he's finally decided to retire and hopefully he continues to succeed after tennis.”





Il giocatore francese Richard Gasquet ha dichiarato che ne sentiremo molto la mancanza.





“2005 here, I played him here in 2005 and yeah, of course it's a big shock. He’s a legend of the game. So yeah, it’s not easy for everybody... it's a tough loss for tennis. It will be different after that. Maybe… I'm not saying…. It’s still tennis, but it won’t be the same without Federer.”





Colleghi famosi in cima al mondo del tennis hanno omaggiato il loro rivale attraverso i social media.





Ad aprire la strada, il grande tennista spagnolo Rafa Nadal.





"Caro Roger, mio amico e rivale. Vorrei che questo giorno non fosse mai arrivato. È un giorno triste per me personalmente e per lo sport in tutto il mondo. È stato un piacere ma anche un onore ed un privilegio condividere tutti questi anni con te, vivendo così tanti momenti incredibili in campo e fuori”.





La ex numero uno del mondo Chris Evert ha parlato delle sue qualità.





"Era l’emblema di un campione: classe, grazia, umiltà, amato da tutti… e ha perfezionato elegantemente lo sport come nessun altro... Buona fortuna Roger Federer, non andare troppo lontano!”.





Federer ha offerto un barlume di speranza alle sue legioni di tifosi pianificando di ritornare nel tour facendo coppia in doppio con il rivale e amico di lungo corso Rafa Nadal nella Laver Cup della prossima settimana a Londra.





Ha anche progettato di giocare nel torneo indoor in casa in Svizzera a Basilea, come parte del suo canto del cigno tennistico.



English

A 20-time grand slam champion, Roger Federer has announced he will bow out of tennis after the Laver Cup this month.





"To my tennis family, and beyond. Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way, my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you. As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”





Federer has been troubled by injuries in recent years, undergoing three knee operations.





The 41-year-old played 1,500 matches over 24 years and was once considered almost untouchable at the top of world tennis.





As well as taking out those major titles, he also reached 23 consecutive grand slam semi-finals and 36 consecutive quarter-finals.





Federer won his first grand slam title aged 21 at Wimbledon in 2003 and went on to win 103 A-T-P singles titles, 28 A-T-P Masters titles and six A-T-P Finals.





He says he could not be more grateful for the experience tennis has given him over the years.





"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever could have dreamt and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not at grand slams or on tour. This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything that the tour has given me, but at the same time there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined for much longer than I ever thought possible."





The Swiss star has not played since Wimbledon last year, after which he underwent his third knee operation.





Federer is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest players of all time - tracking world number one for a record 237 consecutive weeks.





The tennis world and wider community has paid tribute to Federer.





Australian Jason Kubler says he was the greatest ever.





"In my opinion, the best player of all time, you know so. For him to finish a career, it's been the best career ever. So, I'm sure he's happy and you know, you look back and he's won almost, you know, pretty much everything you can win, so. Yeah, I'm happy that, you know, he's finally decided to retire and hopefully he continues to succeed after tennis.”





French player Richard Gasquet says he will be greatly missed.





“2005 here, I played him here in 2005 and yeah, of course it's a big shock. He’s a legend of the game. So yeah, it’s not easy for everybody... it's a tough loss for tennis. It will be different after that. Maybe… I'm not saying…. It’s still tennis, but it won’t be the same without Federer.”





Fellow stars at the top of world tennis took to social media to pay tribute to their rival.





Spanish great Rafael Nadal leading the way:





"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court."





Former world number one Chris Evert spoke of his attributes:





"He was the epitome of a champion; class, grace, humility, beloved by everyone…and he elegantly mastered the sport like no other…Good luck to you, Roger Federer, don’t go too far!"





Federer has offered some hope to his legions of fans as he plans to return to the tour when he teams up with long-time rival and friend Nadal to play doubles at next week's Laver Cup in London.





He also plans to play at the Swiss indoors tournament at home in Basel as part of his tennis swansong.





Report by Essam Al-Ghalib





Ascolta SBS Italian tutti i giorni, dalle 8am alle 10am. Seguici su Facebook , Twitter

