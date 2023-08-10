Ep. 276: Come non perdere una fortuna: combattere i truffatori

Italiano

Nel 2019, Sylvia Chou ha perso più di 2.6 milioni di dollari in un investimento truffa.





Ha ammesso che quello che era iniziato come un impegno da 250 dollari, è rapidamente aumentato nel giro di tre mesi.





"A lot of people say how could $250 turn into over $2.6 million? That's how scary and dangerous they are. They trap you in and when you are not in a situation where you can't think, you panic, you lost your cool, you lose the judgment and you just follow what I say. That's what happened."





Nonostante avesse esperienza con gli investimenti, Sylvia ha detto che è caduta nella trappola dei truffatori, causando ripercussioni non soltanto sulla sua situazione finanziaria ma anche sulla sua vita personale.





"They are very very very good. Trust me, they know how to pin your weak point. My family fell apart 'cause I'm a single mum. My two kids, I guess it's too much for them to cope with this stress from me as well. We had a really really challenging relationship after I got scammed."





E Sylvia non è la sola.





Gli australiani stanno perdendo sempre più soldi ogni anno a causa di truffe, e la Australian Competition and Consumer Commission ha stimato che le perdite totali lo scorso anno sono andate oltre la quota stimata di tre miliardi di dollari.





I dati del 2022 rivelano che le truffe sono la causa del 66 per cento di tutte le perdite finanziarie segnalate a Scamwatch e sono costate alle vittime più di 1.5 miliardi di dollari.





Nello sforzo per combattere le truffe, il governo federale ha creato una squadra guidata dalla Consumer Commission assieme ad Australian Securities e Investments Commission ASIC.





Il vice-Ministro del Tesoro Stephen Jones si è detto sicuro che la squadra minimizzerà le perdite.





"Together with expertise from industries, our banks, our telecommunication companies, our social media platforms, bringing strategies, tactics together to take the fight up to scammers. And we know the scammers are nimble so if we put in place a strategy to take them on and we're successful that they'll move onto something else which is why this has to be a continual strategy and we'll be setting these up over the course of a year to take the fight to the scammers."





La vice-direttrice della commissione Competition and Consumer Catriona Lowe sostiene che rappresentanti del settore e del governo saranno presto invitati a far parte della squadra speciale.





"As scammers become increasingly sophisticated in their tactics, its clear that a coordinated response is required across government, regulators, law enforcement and the private sector. It is essential to combat scams effectively. This coordination will be the role of the National Anti-Scam Centre."





Sebbene la mossa sia stata ben accolta dalle organizzazioni a supporto delle vittime di truffa, a loro dire c’è sempre molto da fare.





Roberta Grealish è Principal Solicitor al Consumer Credit Legal Service.





"We need to improve detection and prevention measures and I think a reimbursement model like they've implemented in the UK provides the incentive for banks to make this type of investment. Banks are critical in this, their accounts and payment platforms are the conduits of the harm. In circumstances where consumers have very little choice but to transact on these platforms, banks have a responsibility to make sure they're safe and robust."





Le autorità stanno invitando le persone ad essere prudenti quando vengono contattate improvvisamente, al telefono o per e-mail, ed invitate ad investire in un’opportunità “unica”.





La Commissioner della Commissione Securities and Investments Danielle Press ha detto che se sembra troppo bello da essere vero, probabilmente è una truffa.





"I would encourage consumers to look at Moneysmart, think about how you detect an investment scam because there are some very obvious signs that something is not quite right. They're the types of things we're looking at. We're also very much looking at website that are not offered by licenced financial services - taking those down before they reach consumers."





L’unità contro gli investimenti truffa sarà inizialmente attiva per sei mesi, e riferirà al centro nazionale Anti-Scam.



Inglese

In 2019, Sylvia Chou lost over $2.6 million in an investment scam.





She says what started out as a $250 commitment, quickly increased over the course of three months.





"A lot of people say how could $250 turn into over $2.6 million? That's how scary and dangerous they are. They trap you in and when you are not in a situation where you can't think, you panic, you lost your cool, you lose the judgment and you just follow what I say. That's what happened."





Despite having previous investing experience, Sylvia says she fell into the scammers' trap, causing repercussions to not just her financial situation but also her personal life.





"They are very very very good. Trust me, they know how to pin your weak point. My family fell apart 'cause I'm a single mum. My two kids, I guess it's too much for them to cope with this stress from me as well. We had a really really challenging relationship after I got scammed."





And Sylvia isn't alone.





People in Australia have been losing more and more money to scams each year, with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission reporting total losses exceeded an estimated three billion dollars last year.





The data from 2022 reveals investment scams accounted for 66 per cent of all financial losses reported to Scamwatch - costing victims over $1.5 billion.





In an effort to combat scams, the federal government has put together a team led by the Consumer Commission alongside the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ASIC.





Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones says he's confident the team will minimise losses.





"Together with expertise from industries, our banks, our telecommunication companies, our social media platforms, bringing strategies, tactics together to take the fight up to scammers. And we know the scammers are nimble so if we put in place a strategy to take them on and we're successful that they'll move onto something else which is why this has to be a continual strategy and we'll be setting these up over the course of a year to take the fight to the scammers."





Competition and Consumer Commission Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe says representatives from across industry and government will soon be invited to join the taskforce.





"As scammers become increasingly sophisticated in their tactics, its clear that a coordinated response is required across government, regulators, law enforcement and the private sector. It is essential to combat scams effectively. This coordination will be the role of the National Anti-Scam Centre."





Although the move has been welcomed by organisations which assist scam victims, they say more still needs to be done.





Roberta Grealish is a Principal Solicitor at the Consumer Credit Legal Service.





"We need to improve detection and prevention measures and I think a reimbursement model like they've implemented in the UK provides the incentive for banks to make this type of investment. Banks are critical in this, their accounts and payment platforms are the conduits of the harm. In circumstances where consumers have very little choice but to transact on these platforms, banks have a responsibility to make sure they're safe and robust."





Authorities are warning people to be wary when they are contacted out of the blue, by phone or email, and offered a chance to invest in a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'.





Commissioner of the Securities and Investments Commission Danielle Press says if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.





"I would encourage consumers to look at Moneysmart, think about how you detect an investment scam because there are some very obvious signs that something is not quite right. They're the types of things we're looking at. We're also very much looking at website that are not offered by licenced financial services - taking those down before they reach consumers."





The investment scam unit will operate for six months initially and report to the National Anti-Scam Centre.



Report by SBS News

Ascolta SBS Italian ogni giorno, dalle 8am alle 10am.



