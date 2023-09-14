Ep.281: Il notiziario di SBS Italian

Italian

** 10mila persone disperse e oltre 5000 morte nelle alluvioni in Libia





** Un nuovo disegno di legge presentato in Parlamento prende di mira il personale della difesa che rivela segreti di stato







***





Migliaia di persone sono morte e almeno 10mila sono disperse in Libia a causa delle alluvioni provocate da un’enorme tempesta nel Mediteraneo.





A Derna, una città di 125mila abitanti, il collasso di dighe ha travolto edifici e distrutto fino ad un quarto della città della costa settentrionale.





Interi quartieri sono stati spazzati via.





Mohamad al-Qabisi, direttore del Wahda Hospital, ha dichiarato che sono state uccise 1700 persone in uno dei due distretti della città e 500 sono morte nell’altro.





“The number of dead in this particular section (of the hospital) is 1,700 deaths so far. We counted them as they were lying in the hallways. Whoever is identified (by family or friends) is then buried. There are some who have not been identified - so we started photographing them and assigning numbers to them, then burying them as well. On the other side, they buried 500 people. Things are very bad, the hospital is dilapidated.”





***





Secondo nuove leggi, ex personale della difesa o funzionari pubblici che diffondono i segreti più riservati della nazione rischieranno decenni dietro alle sbarre.





Il ministro della difesa Richard Marles ha presentato oggi un disegno di legge che richiederà all’ex personale militare e ai membri dello staff della difesa di dover ottenere l’approvazione per lavorare per enti militari stranieri o governativi.





Il mancato ottenimento dell’approvazione potrebbe portare a 20 anni di carcere, mentre chi ottiene l’approvazione ma poi non rispetta le condizioni, rischierebbe cinque anni dietro alle sbarre.





Chi fornirà addestramenti di tecniche militari o di uso delle armi rischierà 20 anni.





Il governo ha dichiarato che le nuove leggi rafforzano la sicurezza nazionale, identificando gli individui che potrebbero lavorare inconsapevolmente o deliberatamente per un ente o un governo straniero.





***





Il primo ministro ha invitato gli australiani a uscire e votare ‘Sì’ durante l’ultimo giorno in Parlamento prima che la Nazione si rechi al referendum sulla Voce indigena.





Anthony Albanese si è unito alla leggenda indigena dell’AFL Michael Long durante l’ultima tappa della sua lunga camminata da Melbourne alla capitale della Nazione per incoraggiare gli australiani a votare ‘Sì’ e inserire nella costituzione una Voce indigena.





Albanese ha dichiarato che la camminata di Michael Long è un simbolo del referendum e ha invitato gli australiani a fare il piccolo e semplice passo di sostenere l’enorme lavoro e gli sforzi delle popolazioni First Nations.





"We are being asked as Australians to walk just a few short steps. Michael just walked from Melbourne, I walked form just across the lake. He's walked a long way, I was asked and invited to walk a short way. That is what is going on over the next four and a half weeks. That is the opportunity that we have."





English





** Ten thousand people are missing and more than 5,000 have died in floods in Libya





** New legislation introduced targeting defence personnel who reveal state secrets





***





Thousands of people have been killed and at least 10,000 have gone missing in Libya in floods caused by a huge Mediterranean storm.





In Derna, a city of 125,000 inhabitants, burst dams swept aw ay buildings and wiped out as much as a quarter of the eastern coastal city .





Entire neighbourhoods have been washed away.





Mohamad al-Qabisi, director of the Wahda Hospital, says 1,700 people have been killed in one of the city's two districts and 500 have died in the other.





“The number of dead in this particular section (of the hospital) is 1,700 deaths so far. We counted them as they were lying in the hallways. Whoever is identified (by family or friends) is then buried. There are some who have not been identified - so we started photographing them and assigning numbers to them, then burying them as well. On the other side, they buried 500 people. Things are very bad, the hospital is dilapidated.”





***





Former defence personnel or public servants who spill the nation's most classified secrets will face decades behind bars under new laws.





Defence Minister Richard Marles introduced legislation today that will require former military personnel and defence staff members to obtain approval to work for a foreign military or government entity.





Failure to get approval could lead to 20 years in prison, while those who are granted permission but then stray from their requirements could face five years behind bars.





Those who do provide training about military techniques or weapons will also face 20 years.





The government says the new laws strengthen national security by identifying people who may be working either unwittingly or deliberately for a foreign entity or government.





***





The prime minister has urged Australians to step out and vote 'yes' on the last day of parliament before the nation goes to a referendum on an Indigenous voice.





Anthony Albanese joined Indigenous A-F-L legend Michael Long on the last leg of his long walk from Melbourne to the nation's capital to encourage Australians to vote 'yes' and enshrine an Indigenous voice into the constitution.





Mr Albanese says Michael Long's walk is a symbol of the referendum, calling on Australians to take the small and simple step to support the enormous work and efforts of First Nations peoples.





"We are being asked as Australians to walk just a few short steps. Michael just walked from Melbourne, I walked form just across the lake. He's walked a long way, I was asked and invited to walk a short way. That is what is going on over the next four and a half weeks. That is the opportunity that we have."



Report by SBS News