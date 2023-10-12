Ep.285: Il notiziario di SBS Italian

Italian

** Israele si prepara ad un’offensiva su terra a Gaza





** Il responsabile della delegazione palestinese in Australia invita al rispetto tra le due comunità



***





La Società della Luna Rossa Crescente ha accusato i militari israeliani di stare prendendo di mira le sue squadre mediche, ostacolando gli sforzi per salvare le vite dei civili nella Striscia di Gaza.





L’accusa segue la continua risposta militare di Israele all’attacco a sorpresa dei militanti di Hamas, che secondo lo Stato Maggiore di Israele ha ucciso oltre 1200 persone nel Paese.





Israele ha bloccato ai cittadini di Gaza l’accesso a cibo, acqua, carburante ed elettricità, bombardando la regione con gli attacchi aerei più pesanti della storia del conflitto tra Israele e la Palestina.





Il ministero della sanità di Gaza ha dichiarato che sono morte almeno 1100 persone.





***





Il responsabile della delegazione palestinese in Australia Izzat Abdulhadi ha invitato le comunità arabe, islamiche e ebree a rispettarsi a vicenda e a esprimere le loro opinioni sul conflitto tra Israele e Gaza in modo pacifico.





Il suo intervento segue le tensioni scaturite dalle manifestazioni pro-palestinesi, nelle quali alcuni testimoni asseriscono di aver sentito lo slogan anti-semita “gassa gli ebrei”.





Gli organizzatori della manifestazione del Gruppo di Azione Palestinese hanno condannato le azioni di quella che hanno definito una minuscola frangia di “vigliacchi partecipanti anti-semiti”.





In un’intervista a SBS Arabic24 questa mattina, Abdulhadi ha dichiarato che le opinioni devono essere espresse in modo pacifico, senza incitamenti alla violenza.





"Since this society is multicultural, all the components must have good relations with each other, and we must be sure there are no tensions between all of these components within Australian society, as well as that opinions are expressed in a democratic and sound manner without any incitement, violence, or discrimination. My hope is that the Arab and Islamic communities, as well as the Jewish communities, will dialogue, discuss, and respect each other."





***





La Commissione Elettorale Australiana ha invitato gli elettori a non recarsi al voto sulla Voce indigena in parlamento indossando materiale della campagna a favore del “Sì” o del ‘No”, come magliette o attrezzature.





La ragione sta nel fatto che potrebbe venire valutata dai funzionari come propaganda e risultare nell’espulsione del votante, dato che la legge prevede che non si possa fare campagna elettorale entro sei metri dall’entrata di un seggio elettorale.





Intanto il primo ministro Anthony Albanese è impegnato nello sforzo finale della campagna del “Sì”, parlando oggi ad una conferenza della federazione delle infermiere e ostetriche.





Albanese ha dichiarato che un voto per il “Sì” è la chiave per affrontare le notevoli disparità nelle condizioni di salute tra indigeni e australiani non indigeni.





"We're one of the wealthiest nations on earth, yet there are Indigenous communities still suffering the brunt of diseases that have been eradicated from most of the planet. An eight year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non Indigenous Australians. I find that extraordinary and just not good enough. And a vote for 'no' is a vote to say 'yeah, that's as good as it gets. We can't do anything different. This is okay.' And it's not."



English

** Israel prepares for a ground offensive in Gaza





** The Head of the Palestinian delegation to Australia pushes for respect between communities





***





The Palestine Red Crescent Society has accused the Israeli military of targeting its medical teams and hampering efforts to save civilian lives within the Gaza Strip.





This comes as Israel continues its response to the surprise assault by Hamas militants which Israel's military says has killed more than 1,200 people in the country.





Israel has denied Gazans access to food, water, fuel and electricity and bombarded the region with the heaviest air strikes in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





Gaza's health ministry says at least 1,100 people have died.





***





Head of the Palestinian delegation to Australia Izzat Abdulhadi has urged Arab, Islamic and Jewish communities to respect each other and express their views on the conflict in Israel and Gaza peacefully.





His views come amidst tensions over pro-Palestinian rallies where witnesses claim to have heard the anti-Semitic chant "gas the Jews".





The rally organisers from the Palestine Action Group have condemned the actions of what they called a tiny fringe of "vile anti-Semitic attendees".





In an interview with SBS Arabic24 this morning, Mr Abdulhadi says that views should be expressed peacefully, without incitement or violence.





"Since this society is multicultural, all the components must have good relations with each other, and we must be sure there are no tensions between all of these components within Australian society, as well as that opinions are expressed in a democratic and sound manner without any incitement, violence, or discrimination. My hope is that the Arab and Islamic communities, as well as the Jewish communities, will dialogue, discuss, and respect each other."





***





The Australia Electoral Commission has advised voters against wearing 'yes' or 'no' campaign material such as a T-shirt or other paraphernalia when voting in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.





This is as it could be construed by officials as campaigning and see the voter ejected, as the law states that people cannot campaign within 6 metres from the entrance to a polling place.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been continuing his final push for the 'yes' campaign, today addressing a conference of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation.





He says a 'yes' vote is key to addressing significant disparities in health outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.





"We're one of the wealthiest nations on earth, yet there are Indigenous communities still suffering the brunt of diseases that have been eradicated from most of the planet. An eight year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non Indigenous Australians. I find that extraordinary and just not good enough. And a vote for 'no' is a vote to say 'yeah, that's as good as it gets. We can't do anything different. This is okay.' And it's not."



Report by SBS News