Ep.289: Il notiziario di SBS Italian

Italian

** I sostenitori dei richiedenti asilo applaudono la decisione dell’Alta Corte sulla detenzione a tempo indeterminato





** Il primo ministro Anthony Albanese difende le azioni australiane sul cambiamento climatico al forum delle isole del Pacifico





***





I sostenitori dei richiedenti asilo hanno lodato una decisione dell’Alta Corte che ha dichiarato illegale la detenzione a tempo indeterminato, ribaltando una controversa politica in uso negli ultimi due decenni.





La maggioranza dei giudici dell’Alta Corte ha annullato una sentenza del 2004 che stabiliva come richiedenti asilo a cui era stata respinta la richiesta e che non potevano essere trasportati in un altro Paese avrebbero potuto legalmente venire trattenuti in detenzione a tempo indeterminato.





La decisione, giunta a seguito di un caso di un uomo Rohingya da Myanmar, il cui avvocato aveva sostenuto che la sua richiesta era stata valutata in modo scorretto, potrebbe vedere presto rilasciate 90 persone che si trovano in una simile situazione di detenzione.





Il direttore dell’Asylum Seeker Resource Centre Kon Karapanagiotidis ha dichiarato che la decisione porterà a richieste di risarcimento per le persone che sono state detenute illegamente.





"One, on the fact that the government was indefinitely detaining people with no prospect of removal in breach of the Constitution, the separation of powers. Two, on the basis of the profound mental health and medical impact and harm caused. Remember, we've had many people actually lose their lives in detention centers, and we've had thousands of peoples' lives actually destroyed by indefinite detention. We have a person we're assisting who has been detained for 15 years."





***





I clienti coinvolti nel blackout di Optus sono stati invitati a presentare richieste di risarcimento, dopo l’annuncio del governo Albanese di voler intraprendere una revisione a seguito dell’incidente.





L’osservatorio delle telecomunicazioni ha invitato le piccolo imprese a mettersi in contatto con Optus per le transazioni mancate causate dal guasto al sistema della rete, che ha avuto bisogno di 12 ore per essere risolto.





Oltre 10 millioni di clienti Optus e imprese sono stati coinvolti mercoledì dopo che il network è andato fuori uso attorno alle 4 del mattino, impedendo alla gente di connettersi a internet o fare e ricevere chiamate, tra cui telefonate sulla rete fissa al numero di emergenza.





La ministra delle comunicazioni Michelle Rowland ha dichiarato a Channel 9 che la portata della revisione del governo sarà duplice.





"Firstly, understanding what went wrong and what could be implemented across the industry to mitigate this happening again, including the impacts, but secondly in terms of those safety impacts with the Triple Zero service, we always need to ensure that they are robust."





***





Il primo ministro Anthony Albanese ha difeso le azioni australiane sul cambiamento climatico durante gli incontri con i leader nel secondo giorno del summit del forum delle isole del Pacifico.





Cambiamento climatico e il tema del nucleare fanno parte delle discussioni a Rarotonga, dove il primo ministro sta partecipando ad incontri con i leader di 18 nazioni, tra preoccupazioni sull’accordo AUKUS e l’utilizzo continuo dell’Australia dei combustibili fossili.





Albanese ha inoltre tenuto incontri con i leader di Tuvalu, Kiribati e isole Cook, nazioni del Pacifico minacciate dai crescenti livelli delle acque e dai cicloni in aumento nella regione.





Albanese si è rifiutato di commentare su eventuali pressioni all’Australia per diminuire le esportazioni di carbone e gas, ma ha dichiarato di aver ricevuto una “accoglienza estremamente positiva” da parte dei leader del Pacifico.





"There's a recognition that since the change of government there's been a change of Australia's position and that we are taking the challenge of climate change seriously not only domestically, but also helping in the Pacific."



English

** Aslyum seeker advocates praise High Court ruling on indeterminate detention





** Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defends Australia's action on climate change at Pacific Islands Forum



***





Advocates for asylum seekers have praised a High Court ruling that indefinite immigration detention is unlawful, upending a controversial policy in use for the last two decades.





A majority of High Court justices has overturned a 2004 ruling that unsuccessful asylum seekers who could not be removed to another country could lawfully be held in indefinite detention.





The decision, which comes in the case of a detained Rohingya man from Myanmar, after his lawyers argued his asylum application was wrongly decided, could see 90 people held in a similar detention situation soon released.





C-E-O of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, Kon Karapanagiotidis says he thinks the ruling will also lead to compensation claims for people who have been unlawfully detained.





"One, on the fact that the government was indefinitely detaining people with no prospect of removal in breach of the Constitution, the separation of powers. Two, on the basis of the profound mental health and medical impact and harm caused. Remember, we've had many people actually lose their lives in detention centers, and we've had thousands of peoples' lives actually destroyed by indefinite detention. We have a person we're assisting who has been detained for 15 years."





***





Customers affected by the Optus outage are being urged to raise compensation claims after the Albanese government has announced it will undertake a post-incident review.





The Telecommunications watchdog is urging small businesses to get in contact with Optus over lost trade caused by a networks systems fault which took more than 12 hours to resolve.





More than 10 million Optus customers and businesses were affected on Wednesday after the network dropped out at around 4am, preventing people from connecting to the internet or making or receiving calls, including landline calls to Triple Zero.





Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has told Channel 9 the scope of a government review will be "twofold".





"Firstly, understanding what went wrong and what could be implemented across the industry to mitigate this happening again, including the impacts, but secondly in terms of those safety impacts with the Triple Zero service, we always need to ensure that they are robust."





***





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended Australia's action on climate change as he meets with leaders on the second day of the Pacific Islands Forum summit.





Climate change and nuclear issues are forming part of discussions in Rarotonga, where the Prime Minister is attending meetings with leaders from 18 nations, amid concerns over the AUKUS agreement and Australia's continued use of fossil fuels.





Mr Albanese has also held meetings with leaders from the Tuvalu, Kiribati, and the Cook Islands, Pacific nations threatened by rising sea levels and intensifying cyclones in the region.





Mr Albanese has refused to comment on whether there had been any pressure to Australian curb coal and gas export but says he has had "an extremely positive reception" from Pacific Leaders.





"There's a recognition that since the change of government there's been a change of Australia's position and that we are taking the challenge of climate change seriously not only domestically, but also helping in the Pacific."



Report by SBS News

