La muffa nelle abitazioni e i rischi per la salute

Really to try and reduce your exposure. First thing is to try and stay in the fresh air if possible. Unfortunately, in the situation of recent floods where there is a lot of moisture exposure which is what is going to cause the mould to flourish, is to dry out as much as you can. Open up the windows as much as you can to dry things, and unfortunately remove things that have been really soaked in a couple of days like carpets and things like that. If they have been soaked in water, there are probably not able to dry out and have lots of mould. They may need to be thrown out